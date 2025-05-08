The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee has called for the immediate resignation of Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar following allegations that he financially supported the banned militant group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

In a strongly worded statement released today, the opposition party expressed shock over reports linking their former member to the outlawed organisation and demanded an "immediate, thorough, and impartial investigation" into the matter.

"The party categorically denies any knowledge of or involvement in these alleged activities," the statement read. "If true, these are solely Mr Dhar's personal actions, undertaken without the party's consent or approval."

The Congress Committee emphasised that Dhar should step down from his ministerial position while investigations are ongoing to "ensure transparency and eliminate any political interference."

Political analysts note that these allegations come at a sensitive time for Meghalaya's security situation, with the state government recently initiating peace talks with various militant groups in the region.

The HNLC, a militant organisation seeking a sovereign Khasi homeland, has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The Congress Party stands firmly for transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. We condemn any association with illegal or anti-national activities in the strongest terms," the statement continued.

Dhar, who previously served as a Congress legislator before switching political allegiance, has not yet responded to the allegations or the resignation demand.

The statement concluded with the Congress Committee reaffirming its "unwavering commitment to the people of Meghalaya, upholding integrity and principled governance."