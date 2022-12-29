The Meghalaya Congress has finalised the names of 40 candidates for contesting in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Further, the list has been sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for final approval.

Earlier, Meghalaya state vice president PN Syiem emphasized that the choice of candidates matters most as for as the election is concerned while maintaining that the Grand Old Party has its vote bank intact in every constituency.

Also Read: Congress Screening Committees for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura set up ahead of state polls

Here is the list of 40 candidates:

Earlier Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on December 28 constituted Screening Committees for ensuing Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.

For Meghalaya, the committee will be headed by MP Gaurav Gogoi and will have MPs Hibi Eden and Neeraj Dangi as members while state in-charge Manish Chatrath, and Meghalaya unit chief Vincent H. Pala, are ex-officio members.