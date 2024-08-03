While the National People’s Party (NPP) has not yet announced its candidate for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls, the Congress party is focused on retaining its hold on the seat.

Speaking to reporters, Vincent H Pala, the president of Meghalaya Congress stated that leaders like Saleng A Sangma, Deborah C Marak have geared up to ensure that the party marks a victory in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma had asserted that the NPP will emerge victorious and gain a significant number of votes despite facing a huge loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress' Saleng Sangma had defeated NPP's Agatha Sangma in Tura constituency.

It may be mentioned that the selection process for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly seat bypolls reportedly concluded with sources indicating that a high-profile candidate was chosen from the NPP. Insiders suggested that Mehtab Chandee, wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, emerged as the party's likely nominee.

The Congress party has also not announced its final candidate yet, however, all parties are all set to campaign in the constituency.