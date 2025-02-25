After the announcement of Meghalaya's Autonomous District Council (ADC) election results on February 24, president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) V H Pala expressed gratitude to the people of Khasi and Jaintia Hills for their unwavering support.

Despite the election results not being in the Congress party's favour, Pala acknowledged and appreciated the dedication and trust shown by their supporters and well-wishers.

Pala praised the Congress candidates for their resilience and determination in the face of numerous challenges, including betrayals and adversities. He emphasised that their tireless efforts in representing the values of the Congress party will be respected and valued.

While congratulating the victorious candidates across all parties, Pala urged them to work with integrity and responsibility to protect the interests of indigenous communities and uphold the spirit of the Sixth Schedule.

Reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to strengthening grassroots democracy and ensuring equitable development across Meghalaya, Pala assured the people that the party would continue serving with renewed determination. The Congress will work towards reconnecting with the aspirations of the people and rebuilding its presence, learning from the election experience.

Pala extended his best wishes to all elected representatives and reiterated that the Congress Party will remain steadfast in its mission to serve the people with honesty, inclusivity, and dedication.