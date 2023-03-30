The opposition Congress in Meghalaya launched 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' to protest against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

AICC media coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma told reporters that the programme will continue till April 8.

During this period, a series of street corner meetings will be organised, she said. Sharma said that the Congress would do everything to save the democracy of the country, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre is "willing to destroy democracy".

"Rahul Gandhi has been targeted because he asked PM Modi about the Adani group," the Congress leader said.

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Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee Media Coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma took a dig at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and alleged him of being hand-in-glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bobbeeta Sharma said that the Chief Minister’s comment on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha was a clear indication that Sangma is with the BJP.

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha on, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by Hindenburg Research against Adani’s companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash. The group has denied the charges.