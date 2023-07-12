Congress Leader and Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh said that the Congress will go all out to strengthen the party from the grassroots level before the upcoming Member of Parliament (MP) and MDC election scheduled next year.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said the preparation is to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, to reach out to the central leadership regarding the failure of the Modi-led NDA government at every level.



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Lyngdoh also informed that MPCC president, Vincent Pala will be contesting for the 2024 MP election from the Shillong Parliamentary Seat.

However, regarding the Tura seat, the party will call for an application so interested candidates can apply, said Lyngdoh.