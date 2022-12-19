Congress MLA of East Shillong Constituency, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh on December 19 tendered her resignation from the Party.

In a letter addressed to the President of Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lyngdoh said that she has been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Indian National Congress and party gave her the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya as a Minister and as a representative of my East Shillong constituency and also appointed her as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and that she is grateful for the party's support thus far but , however, due to the recent developments within the party led her to believe that it has lost its sense of direction.

She said that there has been a pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this and her sincere and honest attempts to lead such self-introspection have failed.

She further said that Congress party has lost touch with the people of Meghalaya, and that she no longer believe it is the best platform for her to serve them and added that it is with deep regret that she is tenderig herformal resignation from primary membership in the Indian National Congress, effective immediately.

Ampareen Lyngdoh will now be joining the National People’s Party (NPP) in Shillong.