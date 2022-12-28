Just ahead of the Meghalaya state assembly election, a suspended Congress MLA from the Rambrai constituency is all set to join the National People's Party (NPP).

As per sources, Congress MLA from Rambrai constituency, Kimfa Marbaniang is all set to tender his resignation to Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Notably, the said MLA who has been placed under suspenion from the Congress party will be joining the NPP.

Earlier on December 19, Congress MLA of East Shillong Constituency, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh tendered her resignation from the party.

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In a letter addressed to the President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lyngdoh said that she has been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Indian National Congress and the party gave her the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya as a Minister and as a representative of my East Shillong constituency and also appointed her as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and that she is grateful for the party's support thus far but, however, due to the recent developments within the party led her to believe that it has lost its sense of direction.

She further said that the Congress party has lost touch with the people of Meghalaya and that she no longer believes it is the best platform for her to serve them and added that it is with deep regret that she is tendering her formal resignation from primary membership in the Indian National Congress, effective immediately.