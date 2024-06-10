Newly-elected Lok Sabha MP Saleng A Sangma is set to resign as the Congress MLA from Gambegre constituency on June 10, as per reports. Sangma secured a parliamentary seat by defeating NPP's Agatha Sangma in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Constitution of India prohibits individuals from simultaneously holding the offices of Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). Consequently, Sangma's resignation as an MLA is a mandatory requirement.

His departure from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will necessitate a by-election in the Gambegre constituency. The Congress party, which currently has five elected representatives in the state assembly, will be reduced to four members following Sangma's resignation.