SHILLONG: Vincent Pala, the president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee and a Lok Sabha member, announced on Saturday that he will contest in the state's upcoming assembly elections. He stated that he made the decision because, as the state party's chairman believes he should lead from now on.

Speaking to the media, Pala said he is contesting the elections with the hope of leading the Morcha and even though he is happy being an MP, he is ready to take care of the state. He said his decision was also based on the suggestions of his friends.

Manish Chatrath, the in-charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Meghalaya, also stated that the Congress will run for all 60 seats in 2023.

According to reports, Chatrath said to the media, "Imagine what the country's oldest party will perform like if people with no political background can form the government."

"Our organisation is intact. We have our vote bank and I know that ultimately people of this beautiful state will vote for the Congress. We will also make sure we get a majority. Though the Congress announced that it will contest in all the seats, it is yet to decide who will be the candidate for Chief Minister.