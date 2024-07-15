President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Vincent H Pala has expressed confidence in his party's comeback in the state, suggesting that politics is unpredictable.

Stating that the Assembly elections of 2028 are still in the fray, Pala also said that only time will identify whether the MDC polls will be held in 2024 or 2025.

Furthermore, the MPCC president went on to hail the Congress party's ideals, stating that their leaders are dedicated.

He also highlighted that the Voice of the People Party (VPP) which emerged victorious in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections might make a mistake even though they are still celebrating their victory, according to media reports.

Moreover, he stated the currently-ruling National People's Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) are facing increasing anti-incumbency sentiments. Meanwhile, he said that the Trinamool Congress are trying to maintain their position in the state.