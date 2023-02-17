The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has promised to create more opportunities for women this year ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Meghalaya.

“Women form a critical pillar of democracy and development in Meghalaya and for this, we want to create opportunities to make women more self-reliant, confident and financially empowered,“ said All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media Coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma.

Pointing out that women have a strong role and position in a matrilineal society like Meghalaya, Sharma said that many women still have a long way to go to become totally self-reliant and financially empowered in the state, and their manifesto is intended to uplift women from all the sections of society.

Listing out several women-centric schemes that Congress promises to implement once voted into power, Sharma highlighted Congress’s vision document and how women will benefit from them.

She said that Congress will provide free healthcare to all citizens under soon to be unveiled Free Health Care Scheme, and undertake special entrepreneurship training programmes for women to make them self-sufficient and financially independent.

The AICC media coordinator also asserted that the Centre should undertake special entrepreneurship training programmes for women to make them self-sufficient and financially independent and stated that a monthly income of Rs 3000 will be provided to all single mothers below the poverty line

Sharma further asserted that AICC is also committed to providing free education to every girl child in Meghalaya from Kindergarten to XII standard.

''This initiative of ours will go a long way in empowering every girl-child to fulfil their dreams, ambitions and aspirations,'' he added.

''The party will also provide every BPL household with quality roofing materials in a phased implementation, 200 units of free power to each household with consumption expenditure below the poverty line (BPL), free LPG cylinder quarterly to each household with consumption expenditure below the poverty line (BPL),'' she said.

Sharma also claimed that the party would establish an exclusive market for women where products with “Proudly Made in Meghalaya” tag will be marketed and sold.

“We are committed to establishing a Special Urban Police Force which will be modern, people-friendly and equipped to handle city-based crime scenarios using the latest technology and equipment and increased reservation for women in the Police Force”, she added.

This time in Meghalaya the Congress Party has fielded ten women candidates who are accomplished women in their own right. The youngest is 28 years old. We are happy that they have come forward to serve the people of Meghalaya through the Congress Party. We also appeal to the women of Meghalaya to come forward and support our women candidates.