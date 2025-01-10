Meghalaya Congress releases second list of candidates for ADC elections, names inside
The Meghalaya Congress has announced its second list of candidates for the 2025 ADC elections, focusing on the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions. The selection reflects the party's dedication to leadership and welfare.
The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), on January 10 released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Autonomous District Councils (ADC) elections in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills region, scheduled for February 21, 2025.
The party, following a rigorous selection process, finalised 16 candidates of which 11 are from constituencies which fall under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC). The remaining 5 are from the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) constituencies.
Candidates from KHADC constituencies:
Victor Ranee - Jirang
Micky DAuglas Syiem – Umroi
Lamborsing Nongrum – Nongkrem
Rilang Nongkhlaw – Langkyrdem Laitkroh
Monarch Shabong – Nongshken
Batskhem Marbaniang – Mawsynram
B Vitus Rymmai – Sohra
George Sun – Mawphlang Diengiei
G Ningstar Marthong – Nongstoin
Kodang Rashir – Mawshynrut
Pherdonnam Rngaid – Langrin.
Candidates from JHADC constituencies:
Bitos Sari – Mukhla Ummulong
Katbanbiang Lamare – Nartiang
Richard Singh Lyngdoh – Mynso Nongjngi
Saron Pasweth – Jowai SoutH
Lalwilliam Thiaite – Saipung Nongkhlieh
This lineup reflects the Congress Party's commitment to dynamic leadership and its dedication to the welfare of Meghalaya’s people.
Earlier, the Congress Party had finalised 15 candidates from Khasi Hills and 11 candidates from Jaintia Hills.
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