The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), on January 10 released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Autonomous District Councils (ADC) elections in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills region, scheduled for February 21, 2025.

The party, following a rigorous selection process, finalised 16 candidates of which 11 are from constituencies which fall under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC). The remaining 5 are from the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) constituencies.

Candidates from KHADC constituencies:

Victor Ranee - Jirang

Micky DAuglas Syiem – Umroi

Lamborsing Nongrum – Nongkrem

Rilang Nongkhlaw – Langkyrdem Laitkroh

Monarch Shabong – Nongshken

Batskhem Marbaniang – Mawsynram

B Vitus Rymmai – Sohra

George Sun – Mawphlang Diengiei

G Ningstar Marthong – Nongstoin

Kodang Rashir – Mawshynrut

Pherdonnam Rngaid – Langrin.

Candidates from JHADC constituencies:

Bitos Sari – Mukhla Ummulong

Katbanbiang Lamare – Nartiang

Richard Singh Lyngdoh – Mynso Nongjngi

Saron Pasweth – Jowai SoutH

Lalwilliam Thiaite – Saipung Nongkhlieh

This lineup reflects the Congress Party's commitment to dynamic leadership and its dedication to the welfare of Meghalaya’s people.

Earlier, the Congress Party had finalised 15 candidates from Khasi Hills and 11 candidates from Jaintia Hills.