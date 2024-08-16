The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, on August 16 suspended MLAs Charles Marngar and Gabriel Wahlang from the Congress party for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities and alleged association with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

In separate letters addressed to both the Congress leaders, the committee said that the decision was taken in response to reports from the Block Committee and Frontal Organization indicating their association with the MDA government.

The press release stated, "Such actions are in direct conflict with the party's ideologies and principles, necessitating this disciplinary measure."

Charles Marngar represents the 8-Mawhati Constituency while Gabriel Wahlang represents the 32-Nongstoin Constituency.

The letters stated, "I have been directed by the competent authority to inform you that you have been suspended from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for six years or until further notice due to your involvement in anti-party activities. This decision is based on recent reports from the Block Committee and Frontal Organization, which indicate your association with the MDA Government. Such actions are in direct conflict with the party's ideologies and principles, necessitating this disciplinary measure."