The ruling Executive Committee of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titos Chyne collapsed after failing to survive the non-confidence motion.

The No-Confidence Motion was moved by NPP MDC Bajop Pyngrope. 17 members out of 30 MDCs supported the 'No Confidence Motion' brought by the NPP MDC.

As per sources, the election for the new CEM and new EC is scheduled to be held on June 19. Pyniaid Sing Syiem or Teibor Pathaw expects to be the new CEM.

This is a developing story.