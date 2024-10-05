The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), on October 5 announced the launch of its official website, aiming better connectivity with the people of the state.

The website aims to enhance communication, transparency, and connectivity with the people of Meghalaya.

Moreover, the website will also provide updates on party activities, news, and initiatives.



The website was unveiled by MPCC President Vincent H Pala, in the presence of Adv. Mathew Antony, AICC Incharge, Saleng A. Sangma, MP, and Sanjay Das, General Secretary, MPCC.

The website aims to enhance communication, transparency, and connectivity with the people of Meghalaya, providing updates on party activities, news, and initiatives.

For more information and details, people can visit https://meghpcc.com/.