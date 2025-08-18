Vincent Pala demands NH status for key Meghalaya road, CM Sangma assures action

Meghalaya Congress President Vincent H. Pala met Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on August 18, and formally submitted a letter urging the urgent upgradation of the DSSH Road to National Highway status.

The DSSH road serves as a critical economic artery, carrying nearly 80 per cent of coal from the Jaintia Hills and connecting mineral-rich areas such as Sutnga, Sumer, Saipung, and Nongkhlieh.

Despite its central role in facilitating trade and generating substantial revenues for both the JHADC and the State, the road has suffered prolonged neglect and remains in a severely dilapidated condition.

In his letter, the former MP, Pala recalled that while the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had earlier approved the proposal for upgradation, its implementation has yet to begin. He also noted the state government’s initiative to include the road under the World Bank scheme but stressed the urgent need for immediate action in light of the worsening conditions and the daily hardships faced by local communities.

The chief minister assured Pala that the state government would take necessary steps to address the matter at the earliest.

Following the meeting, Pala stated: “This road is not just about connectivity; it is about livelihoods, trade, and the welfare of thousands of people. The delay in its upgradation has caused immense suffering. I welcome the assurance of the Chief Minister and will continue to pursue this matter until the people receive the infrastructure they rightfully deserve.”