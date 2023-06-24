Reacting to the statement made by Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Pala that the Congress is ready to form a government with MDA-2, BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang has termed the statement as nothing but cheap publicity.

“Congress as we all know, is a sinking ship”, said Kharkrang. Concur with what NPP and Dy CM Prestone Tyngsong has once said.

It may be mentioned, Congress President Vincent Pala on June 22 said, "Minus the BJP, we are ready to work together with NPP”.

This development comes days after the opposition Congress joined hands with NPP, which heads the Meghalaya government, in toppling the UDP (United Democratic Party) led executive committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).



Also Read: Meghalaya Congress to support ruling NPP minus BJP, says state party chief

“These statements of the Congress are nothing but diversionary tactics to dilute the huge attention, love and respect our Prime Minister is receiving at the global stage. This is reflective of the fear of the Congress of BJP's transparent and zero tolerance corruption policy”, said Kharkrang.

“For Congress which is a party infamous for its saga of scams, running a non-corrupt Govt is something which is alien to them. The Congress dream of others leaving BJP aside and wanting to form an alliance with them is a mockery of the dynamics of coalition politics,” he added.

Further, Kharkrang said that the people of the State know well that BJP is a strong and steady partner in MDA 2 and its presence in the coalition gives MDA 2 the might to forge ahead with people-centric policies and development as its agenda.

“Citizens are aware that BJP is an important ally in MDA 2 keenly observing the functioning of the Govt and at the same time ensuring that the dividends of the Central policies made for the benefit of the people reach the beneficiaries,” he stated.