Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X on January 25 to announce the distribution of appointment letters to 458 newly-appointed Government Lower Primary (L.P.) School Teachers in Tura. The move comes after a prolonged hiatus in the recruitment process with the implementation of the roster system to ensure a fair and inclusive selection.

Chief Minister Sangma stated the government's commitment to enhancing education in rural areas. "After a long gap in the recruitment process, it is indeed a happy day in Tura as we welcome 458 dedicated individuals to the teaching fraternity," stated Chief Minister Sangma in his social media post. "Our government is unwavering in its commitment to improve education in rural areas, and the appointment of these qualified teachers marks a crucial step towards achieving that goal."

Highlighting the importance of quality education, Sangma stated that the newly-appointed teachers would play a pivotal role in laying strong foundations of knowledge in the lives of the state's children. He urged the teachers to remain committed to their duty, encouraging them to contribute positively to the growth and development of students.