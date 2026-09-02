Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma hands over land pattas to 17 families in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 2 handed over land pattas to 17 families in Ronggi Songgital, marking a step towards resolving the decades-old issue of government land occupation in Tura town.

Sangma said the pattas would provide the families with greater security and certainty over their land and help them access loans, certifications, government schemes and essential services.

For years, occupation of government land and properties in the area had resulted in court cases, eviction notices and recurring law-and-order concerns, he said.

The chief minister said the move would bring greater clarity for both residents and the government and help end years of contention over the land.

He described the distribution of pattas as a significant step towards creating a more planned, orderly and secure Tura town.