Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma rules out BJP alliance, urges swift action on Manipur crisis
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has confirmed that there will be no future alliances with the BJP. He has also urged the central government to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur promptly.
Conrad Sangma, National President of the National People's Party (NPP) and Chief Minister of Meghalaya, has categorically rejected the possibility of future alliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sangma called on the central government to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur with urgency.
The NPP shared this information through their official Twitter account, highlighting Sangma's stance on both national and regional issues.
The tweet also mentioned a productive meeting between Sangma and NPP MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh, along with dedicated party workers.
During this gathering, discussions centred on future strategies and development plans for the region.
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