Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced concrete steps today to address environmental concerns in the border town of Byrnihat, following reports of severe pollution in the area.

"Keeping in mind the environmental concerns, especially in border town of Byrnihat I have: 1) written and spoken to Hon'ble CM Assam @himantabiswa to form a joint committee to coordinate efforts 2) Environmental audit of all the industrial units in the State of Meghalaya in a time bound manner and on regular basis," Sangma tweeted on March 21.

This announcement builds on Sangma's March 13 assembly address, where he called for collaborative action between Meghalaya and neighbouring Assam after IQAir's World Air Quality Report 2024 identified Byrnihat as the world's most polluted city with a PM 2.5 concentration of 128.2 micrograms per cubic meter.

Sangma disputed these figures during his assembly address, citing Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board data showing a lower annual average of 50.1 micrograms per cubic meter for 2024. Nonetheless, the government has taken enforcement actions, issuing closure notices to seven industrial units and imposing environmental compensation on two others following surprise inspections in January and February 2025.

The Chief Minister pointed to continuing "poor" and "very poor" air quality readings from monitoring stations in nearby Balipathar, Assam, suggesting that "the major source of air pollution may be attributed to industries and other activities along the Assam side."

Highlighting the industrial disparity, Sangma noted that Assam's Byrnihat hosts 20 red-category industries compared to just five in Meghalaya's portion. The Central Pollution Control Board has designated the Assam section as a "critically polluted area."

To address the crisis comprehensively, Meghalaya has engaged the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to conduct an emission inventory and source apportionment study. Sangma has also requested a joint action plan with Assam involving experts from both states.

"Let me assure, especially the citizens of Byrnihat area on both sides, whether in Assam or Meghalaya, that we are concerned about this particular issue, and we will leave no stone unturned," Sangma promised during his assembly address.