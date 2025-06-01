The construction of a crucial teacher training facility has fallen significantly behind schedule, prompting direct intervention from district authorities who fear the delays could impact educational opportunities for aspiring teachers.

Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak conducted an inspection of the Block Institute of Teachers Education construction site at Betasing, South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, where she found progress moving at an unacceptably slow pace. The facility, designed to train local youth for teaching careers, represents a vital investment in the region's educational infrastructure.

"The pace of work is concerning," Nayak said during her site visit, accompanied by officials from the College of Teacher Education in Rongkhon. The institute is expected to serve as a cornerstone for developing qualified teachers who can address staffing shortages in local schools.

The Deputy Commissioner has escalated the matter to higher authorities and ordered the appointment of a dedicated project monitor to ensure construction stays on track. The move reflects growing frustration with contractors who have failed to meet established timelines despite favourable funding conditions.

The new institute was specifically planned to address these gaps by providing accessible training opportunities for community members interested in education careers.

Officials will convene a stakeholder meeting to identify specific obstacles causing the delays and establish clear deadlines for project completion. The facility's opening has already been pushed back once, raising concerns about when local students will finally have access to the training programmes.