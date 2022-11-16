Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong on November 16 informed that the construction of the Bridge at Dwar Ksuid will be completed within 4-5 months time.

“Right now the construction work is on and the contractor has assured us for another four-five months he will complete the construction of the bridge at Dwarksuid. It is a new bridge”, informed Deputy CM.

He also informed me that the movement over the old Dwarksuid Bridge will be allowed after three days.

“Work is going on (to repair the bridge) and after 3 days they will allow traffic movement, of course, the restriction will be imposed on the weight of the commercial vehicles plying over the bridge which should not be over 40-50 tons,” Tynsong told reporters after chairing a review meeting.

Stating that the bridge is being looked after by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), he said, “We have also directed the project director of the NHAI to station and ensure work is completed.”

“I have already asked the secretary PWD so he will be going tomorrow (Wednesday) to inspect the bridge,” he added.

Meanwhile, to address the concerns about the safety of the Umiam Bridge, Tynsong informed that the government is planning to convert the road from Umiam Dam to Shillong into a four-lane road subject to the availability of land.

“However, even if we don’t get land, we will still go for the four-lane project by going through the eastern part. As the Western bypass is in the process, now we are planning to construct the Shillong-Eastern bypass which will come out in Mawdiangdiang areas and will connect with the Shillong bypass – we are still in the initial stage of planning,” he further informed.

With regards to the Western bypass, Tynsong said the process is slow because the government is guided by the land acquisition act.

“Right now the DC has already notified a few sections. So DC is taking care of this. The NHIDCL also has already deposited a few amounts but now the assessment is still going on. So I'm sure that very soon they will be able to complete the land acquisition process,” he said.

On the dilapidated condition of the roads in Shillong city, the deputy chief minister said, “We have received the sanction and we wanted to make sure that the road in Shillong is tip top, so within a few weeks from now we will start repairing the roads.”