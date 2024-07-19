The construction work of the first passenger ropeway project in Meghalaya which was approved by the state Cabinet in September 2022, is expected to commence in October this year.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed on July 18 that the government will issue a new corrigendum soon, further adding that the entire work will be completed in a span of two years.

It must be mentioned that the project which was slated to begin in July this year was postponed keeping in mind the monsoon season.

Earlier, Paul Lyngdoh had in the month of May, informed that the tenders for the Shillong Ropeway Project will be opened post-Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by June 15 and the work will commence by July.

The Meghalaya Cabinet had, in September 2022, approved the first passenger ropeway project in the state to be constructed from Lawsohtun to Shillong Peak at a cost of Rs 138 crore.