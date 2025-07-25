Meghalaya: Construction worker sentenced to three years imprisonment for attempted rape in Garo Hills

A construction worker has been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for attempting to molest and rape a woman in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district.

The Mahendraganj Police Station received a written complaint on April 14, 2015, alleging that Muslim Miah, who was working on construction at the complainant's residence, had followed the victim, held her hand and attempted to molest and rape her.

Following the complaint, police immediately registered the case and launched an investigation under section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012. The case was then transferred to WPSI Bernadeth K Sangma for thorough investigation, with the chargesheet submitted on April 29, 2015.

After completion of the trial proceedings, the Special Judge (POCSO) Court in South West Garo Hills found Muslim Miah guilty and convicted him under section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012. The court delivered its judgment on June 19, 2025.

The convicted person has been sentenced to undergo "Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for 3 (three) years with a fine of Rs. 2,000/- (rupees two thousand) only and in default of payment of fine the convict shall further undergo 1(one) month of Simple Imprisonment (SI)."

Superintendent of Police Vikash Varma released the information through an official press statement dated July 24, 2025, requesting media outlets to publish the details for public awareness.