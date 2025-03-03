Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly today that 1,601 Springshed Development Programs under climate change adaptation have been constructed in the last five years across the state.

"A total amount of Rs 46.62 crore has been sanctioned for the above programme," Sangma stated in response to a question from MLA Heavingstone Kharpran during the March 3 budget session.

The programmes aim to improve water management and ecological sustainability across the state by protecting and enhancing natural springs. These springsheds play a crucial role in addressing water scarcity issues while promoting resilience against climate change impacts.

Springshed development has become increasingly important in Meghalaya, where many communities rely on natural springs as their primary water source. The initiative helps maintain water flow during dry seasons and reduces erosion during monsoons.