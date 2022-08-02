The Meghalaya Government LP contractual Teachers Association on Monday staged a sit in demonstration demanding for re-instatement of their previous jobs after they made unsuccessful attempt of Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET).

The teachers said that they were appointed in the year 2010 and 12 but they were removed from the service since last year after Government started MTET exams in 2018-19.

They were initially protesting in front of the Chief Ministers residence but later authorities shifted them near MBOSE office.

Atleast 800 teachers are demanding their reinstatement after their services were terminated in 2021.

The teachers said that they have met Chief Minister and discussed on the matter and the Chief Minister had even assured that the matter will be examined.

During the sit-in demonstration at the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) offices, two to three teachers became ill. They rejected medical attention and continued in their protest. Later, Riangtem said that they had been unwell from before and the current situation must have added to the ongoing tension.

A team from the association visited the Deputy Commissioner who had called them for talks just before the incident occurred.

Riangtem also said that the DC had authorised them to spend the night in the MBoSE office's facilities.