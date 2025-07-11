Meghalaya cops nab two Bangladeshis, aides near Shillong for illegal entry

The Meghalaya police arrested two Bangladeshis in East Khasi Hills district for allegedly entering India without valid documents .

Moreover, the cops also apprehended two individuals, who had allegedly facilitated their illegal entry to the country.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Meghalaya Police intercepted a Guwahati-bound vehicle on the Mawlai bypass near Shillong and detained the occupants of the car for interrogation, he said.

"Two Bangladeshis were arrested after they failed to produce valid documents during the interrogation, and two others helped them to cross the border illegally. The four had plans to travel to Guwahati," the officer said.

This successful operation stands as a testament to the unwavering vigilance, operational efficiency, and dedication of BSF Meghalaya in safeguarding national security, a border guard official said.

It also highlights the synergy between the BSF and the Meghalaya Police in combating transborder crimes and preventing infiltration along the India-Bangladesh boundary, he said.

According to BSF Meghalaya Frontier data, a total of 78 Bangladeshis were apprehended in the first quarter of 2025 as part of major operations to curb infiltration.

The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to enhance surveillance and coordinated enforcement to counter illegal movements in the region.