Three people have been sentenced by the District & Session Judge in West Garo Hills for their involvement in sexually assaulting young girls.

Nenggrik D. Sangma was announced two sentences on two accounts of sexual assault cases by the District & Session Judge of West Garo Hills: 4 years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence under Section 368 of the Indian Penal Code, and 7 years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence under Section 376(i) of the IPC.

He will serve another three months of simple jail if the fine is not paid. On June 2, 2017, Nenggrik sexually molested a girl while she was walking home from school. For committing the crime of sexually harassing the victim, he will serve another six months of simple jail if the fine is not paid.

Lukias G. Momin was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl on February 18, 2016, and was given a 6-month severe prison term and a fine of Rs 60,000 by the Court of Special Judge (POCSO), West Garo Hills.

For committing the crime of sexually harassing the victim, he will serve another six months of simple jail if the fine is not paid.

Arindom Das was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a little girl on May 16, 2016, and the Court of Special Judge (POCSO), West Garo Hills, gave him a one-and-a-half-year term of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000.

For committing the offence of attempting a sexual assault, Arindom will serve another six months of simple imprisonment if the fine is not paid.