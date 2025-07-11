Three in Meghalaya get 20 years RI for rape of minor in 2013

A Meghalaya court in East Khasi Hills district sentenced three men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2013.

Special Judge (POCSO) MK Lyngdoh sentenced each of the convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 on Thursday, they said.

Raj Roy, Ashit Chanda and Prasenjit Das were convicted in the case, dating back to 2013, for "repeated sexual assault of the girl", the officials said.

The girl's father had, in 2013, filed an FIR at Sadar Police Station in Shillong, alleging that his daughter had been subjected to sexual assault, and subsequently, the police arrested the three accused.

The court also directed the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Shillong, to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the family of the girl.