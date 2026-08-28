Meghalaya court gives man 5-year jail term for 2023 Sohra stabbing

A Meghalaya court has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for stabbing a complainant in the stomach in 2023.

The accused, Stephan Khongtim, was convicted by the Additional District and Sessions Court (Judicial), East Khasi Hills, Shillong, on July 29, 2026, in connection with the case registered at Sohra police station.

According to the East Khasi Hills police, an FIR was registered on March 21, 2023, after the complainant reported that Khongtim had stabbed him in the stomach on February 24. A case was registered under Sections 307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Khongtim was subsequently arrested.

Police filed the chargesheet on April 28, 2023, following the investigation.

The court sentenced Khongtim to five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 307 IPC. In case of non-payment, he will undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

He was also sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 326 IPC, with an additional month of simple imprisonment in default of payment.

Khongtim had already spent two years, five months and 16 days in custody. He will therefore have to serve the remaining two years, one month and 20 days in prison.

The case was investigated by sub-inspector Habanjop Khonglah, currently posted at Mawshynrut police station in West Khasi Hills.