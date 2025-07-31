Meghalaya court mediates burial ground dispute among communities

The Meghalaya High Court is mediating complex inter-community disputes over cremation and burial facilities, with Hindu, Khasi, Jaintia and Christian communities seeking separate arrangements for their deceased.

A public interest litigation has exposed deep divisions among religious communities regarding shared funeral facilities. The Khasi and Jaintia communities demand separate crematoria from Hindus, while Christian denominations face acute shortage of burial space due to restrictive cemetery policies.

"The Hindu, Khasi and Jaintia communities cremate their dead. But there is division between the Hindus and Khasi-Jaintia regarding sharing of crematoria," observed the division bench of Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh.

The Christian community confronts a different challenge entirely. Despite being spread across multiple denominations, their churches and religious orders maintain exclusive cemetery policies. "One religious order does not usually permit the dead from another denomination to be buried in its cemetery," the court noted, highlighting the urgent need for common public burial grounds.

To address these sensitive religious and cultural issues, the court appointed Amicus Curiae N. Syngkon to facilitate discussions among all stakeholders. The Chief Secretary has been directed to constitute a multi-stakeholder committee aimed at finding amicable solutions.

Recent developments offer cautious optimism. "Some members of the Hindu, Khasi and Jaintia communities have agreed to share a common cremation ground," Syngkon informed the court. The hope is that others will follow this collaborative approach.

Should consensus remain elusive, the committee may recommend land acquisition for establishing separate facilities. The court has also directed exploration of acquiring land specifically for a common Christian cemetery serving all denominations.

The committee continues holding meetings to bridge religious and cultural divides. The court will review progress on August 14, 2025, when the Amicus Curiae will present a comprehensive report on the ongoing mediation efforts.

This case reflects broader challenges in India's diverse religious landscape, where traditional practices must coexist within modern administrative frameworks while respecting community sentiments.