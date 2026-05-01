Meghalaya court rejects Raj Kushwaha’s bail plea in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

A court in Shillong has rejected the bail plea of Raj Kushwaha on technical grounds in the ongoing Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, marking a contrasting development in the proceedings.

The decision comes days after co-accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the deceased, was granted bail by the same court citing procedural lapses in her arrest on April 28.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, had gone missing on May 23 last year during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was later recovered on June 2 near a waterfall in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district.

Following the recovery, Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in connection with the case.

Sonam, who had been lodged in a Shillong jail for several months, secured bail after the fourth hearing. The development was confirmed by the victim’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi.

With Kushwaha’s plea now rejected, the case continues to see differing legal outcomes for the accused, even as the investigation and judicial proceedings remain underway.