Meghalaya court sends trio to police custody for tampering evidence in Raja Raghuvanshi case

A Meghalaya court on Thursday remanded three persons to six days of police custody in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, which occurred in the northeastern state last month.

The three were arrested from Indore on charges of concealing evidence.

The trio was brought to Meghalaya from Madhya Pradesh amid tight security and taken to the Civil Hospital for medical check-ups before being produced in court.

"The Court has granted six days of police custody for all three accused," Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI.

They face charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore, where Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha had stayed after the murder, which was allegedly carried out by three hired killers.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police had on Sunday arrested property dealer Silome James, who had leased the flat to Vishal — one of the alleged hitmen — where Sonam and Raj stayed.

Jewellery and other belongings taken by Sonam after the crime were also brought to that flat, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Two other individuals were also arrested in Madhya Pradesh.

Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder.

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. (PTI)