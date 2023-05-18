In a significant development, the Special Judge (POCSO) in Nongstoin has delivered its verdict on a harrowing case of child sexual assault. Bringstarwell Kharbani, the accused in the case, has been found guilty and has been handed a stringent punishment of 25 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additionally, Kharbani has been sentenced to 1 year of simple imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 for the offence under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case came to light on July 23, 2020, when the mother of the 13-year-old victim made a shocking discovery — her daughter was pregnant as a result of a heinous act of sexual assault committed by Bringstarwell Kharbani. Disturbed by the incident, the mother wasted no time in alerting the authorities, leading to the registration of Nongstoin Police Station Case No. 31(7)2020 under sections 5(n)/6 of the POCSO Act. The investigation was subsequently entrusted to WPSI D.P. Nongbri of Nongstoin Women Police Station.

Months of rigorous investigation followed, during which the case was meticulously built by the investigating officer. The charge-sheet was filed, with Kharbani being charged under sections 506 of the IPC, read with Section 5(j)(ii)(l)(n)/6 of the POCSO Act. The prosecution presented a wealth of substantial evidence during the trial, leaving no doubt as to the guilt of the accused.

On May 11, 2023, the culmination of an arduous legal process arrived as the Special Judge (POCSO) pronounced Bringstarwell Kharbani guilty of the grave crimes committed against the minor victim. The court, after considering all the evidence presented, handed down a sentence of 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, marking a stern message against such heinous acts. In addition, Kharbani has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence under the POCSO Act. Furthermore, he has been sentenced to 1 year of simple imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 for the offence under Section 506 of the IPC. It has been decreed that both sentences are to run concurrently.