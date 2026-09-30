Meghalaya court sentences man to 10 years in jail for POCSO offence

A court in Meghalaya has sentenced a man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl who was also mentally unstable, according to a press release issued by the East Khasi Hills district police.

The case dates back to October 17, 2016, when an FIR was registered at Nongthymmai police station after a complaint that Batskhembor Diengdoh had sexually assaulted the complainant’s minor daughter.

Police registered a case under Section 5(k) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Diengdoh was arrested during the investigation and a chargesheet was subsequently filed before the court.

The Special Judge (POCSO), East Khasi Hills, Shillong, convicted Diengdoh on September 25, 2026, in connection with the case.

The court sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the police, Diengdoh had already spent three months and two days in custody. He will serve the remaining period of his sentence in jail.

The investigation was conducted by B M Kharakor, who is currently posted with the CID organisation in Meghalaya.