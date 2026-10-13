Meghalaya court sentences man to 10 years in jail for rape

The District and Sessions Court in West Khasi Hills, Nongstoin, has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape, kidnapping, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

The convict, identified as Donbor Paliar, was found guilty under Sections 376(1), 363, 342 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the case was registered at Mairang Police Station as Case No. 42(11)2020 following an FIR lodged on November 22, 2020. The complainant alleged that Paliar had kidnapped, wrongfully confined, raped and threatened the survivor at different locations.

The investigation was conducted by Women Police Sub-Inspector R.R. Marak of Mairang Police Station.

Following the trial, the court awarded rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for rape, seven years for kidnapping, one year for wrongful confinement and two years for criminal intimidation. The sentences will run concurrently.

The court also imposed fines totalling Rs 70,000 and awarded compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh to the survivor under the Meghalaya Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019.

Police said the conviction reaffirmed their commitment to protecting women and children and ensuring that crimes against them are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.