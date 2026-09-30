Meghalaya court sentences man to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting 7-year-old boy

A court in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.

The Special POCSO Court in Shillong convicted Pyntngenlang Nongseij in a case registered at Lumdiengjri police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the East Khasi Hills police, the case dates back to March 16, 2020, when an FIR was registered after the child’s alleged sexual assault was reported. Nongseij was subsequently arrested and the investigation was taken up by the police.

The investigating officer filed a charge sheet in January 2022 under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

On September 16, 2026, the Special Judge (POCSO), East Khasi Hills, Shillong, convicted Nongseij under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Police said Nongseij had already spent nine months and four days in custody. That period will be counted towards his sentence, with the convict required to serve the remaining term in jail.

The case was investigated by retired UBSI S A Sangma, according to the police release issued on September 29.