Meghalaya court sentences man to 25 years under POCSO Act

A special POCSO court in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor, bringing to a close a case that began with the child’s disappearance in Ladrymbai.

The court of B Khriamn, Special Judge (POCSO), East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat, held Kmenlang Sana alias Lang Sana guilty under Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Along with the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.

The case was registered on May 6, 2023, at Khliehriat Women Police Station following a written complaint by Salbina Dkhar, who reported that her minor niece had gone missing from her residence at around 6.30 am on May 4, 2023. Acting on the FIR, the police invoked stringent provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act and began an investigation.

The probe, led by Women Police Sub-Inspector L. Siangshai, culminated in a charge sheet filed on October 30, 2023. After examining the evidence and completing the trial, the court pronounced the conviction and sentence.

The office of the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills District, said the investigation was carried out thoroughly and the judgment underscored the seriousness with which crimes against children are being pursued in the district.