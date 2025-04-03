Three individuals have been convicted and sentenced by a Special POCSO Court in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills for sexually assaulting minors in separate cases spanning from 2020 to 2023.

In the most recent case, Phrangsngi Ryntathiang, a 27-year-old resident of Dongkiingding Village, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor.

The case, registered at Mairang Police Station under POCSO Act provisions, led to his arrest and judicial custody. After the trial, the court sentenced him to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

Another case involved Buksar Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi (37) from Dombahkseh Village, who was convicted of a similar offense in January 2023. The court handed him a stringent 20-year prison sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. If he defaults on payment, he will serve an additional six months in prison.

A separate conviction was secured in a 2020 case against Dr Ayam Sunil Khuman (58), a medical practitioner from Imphal East District, who was running a clinic in Pyndengumiong Village, Mairang.

Following the trial, the court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and an additional five years under Section 10. He was also fined Rs 1,25,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, with failure to pay resulting in an additional six months of imprisonment.

All three cases were investigated by the Eastern West Khasi Hills police, with officers ensuring a thorough inquiry leading to conviction. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to taking strict action in crimes against minors.