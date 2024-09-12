A planned cow protection rally in Shillong has ignited controversy, pitting religious activists against local groups concerned about cultural imposition. The event, scheduled for October 2, aims to declare the cow as "Mother of the Nation" through a flag-raising ceremony led by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarandah.

Organisers claim the rally is part of a nationwide movement to elevate the cow's status and push for constitutional changes regarding cow protection. They argue the cow holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism and deserves national recognition.

However, the Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR), a local activist group, has demanded the state government ban the march. TUR leader Angela Rangad stated, "This yatra is a Hindu majoritarian communal attack on the pluralist and secular culture of India and Meghalaya." She emphasised that beef consumption is common among many communities in Meghalaya, including for religious purposes.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) also protested against a planned press conference by the rally organisers on September 12, leading to its cancellation.

Rally organisers maintain they were unable to secure written permission for the press conference. They announced that Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarandah is set to arrive in Shillong on October 1, with the main event scheduled for the following day.