The Central Puja Committee (CPC) of Meghalaya has condemned an incident involving an individual, identified as Akash Sagar, accused of desecrating a church in Mawlynnong, East Khasi Hills. A video of the act, circulating on social media, has sparked widespread outrage.

In the video, Akash Sagar is seen walking onto the pulpit of the church and singing "Jay Siya Ram," a gesture viewed by many as a violation of the church's religious sanctity.

In a statement issued on Friday, CPC president N Bhattacharjee called for a thorough investigation and stringent legal action against the accused. He stated that such irresponsible acts must not be allowed to "disrupt the religious harmony" and brotherhood that Meghalaya has upheld for generations.

The CPC emphasised that Meghalaya’s long-standing reputation for peaceful coexistence among diverse faiths must be safeguarded at all costs. The committee urged the district administration to address the matter promptly and ensure that actions like this do not set a precedent.

The video has drawn criticism from various quarters, with many stressing the importance of preserving religious sanctity and mutual respect among communities in the state.