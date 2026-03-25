Meghalaya cracks down on construction debris dumping amid monsoon risks

Authorities in East Khasi Hills have imposed restrictions on construction activities involving excavation and disposal of earth, stones and debris, citing growing concerns over water pollution and public health ahead of the monsoon season.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, follows multiple complaints about indiscriminate dumping of soil and construction waste across the district. Officials said debris from ongoing works — including houses, roads, schools, dams and pipelines — is often disposed of “along the road or nearby the catchment area and water sources” without approval or designated dumping sites.

Heavy rainfall during the monsoon is expected to worsen the situation, as loose soil and debris are washed into rivers, rivulets and other water bodies. This has already led to contamination of drinking water sources, with authorities warning that such practices are making water “unfit for consumption and domestic use”.

The district administration noted that continued dumping could “result in scarcity of drinking water, cause health hazards and also affect the environment”, posing risks to both residents and aquatic ecosystems.

Under the new order, unauthorised construction activities involving excavation without prior permission and proper waste management plans have been prohibited. The administration has also barred violations of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, and directed strict adherence to environmental safeguards issued by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

Specific activities such as extraction of earth for linear projects like roads and pipelines, as well as dredging and de-silting of water bodies, must comply with existing guidelines and require proper oversight.

Developers and contractors have been instructed to identify designated dumping sites and adopt mitigation measures to prevent water pollution before undertaking any excavation work.

Calling the situation urgent, the administration said the order has been issued ex-parte and comes into immediate effect across East Khasi Hills district, remaining in force until further notice.