Meghalaya authorities have issued a stern warning against the illegal marketing of turmeric as 'Lakadong' from areas outside the designated geographical regions, following the spice's recent GI certification.

The state's prized Lakadong turmeric received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in March 2024, restricting authentic production to East and West Jaintia Hills districts. The certification, numbered 741, was granted to the Lakadong Turmeric Cooperative Union Limited in Jowai.

Vijay Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department stated that growing Lakadong turmeric outside the designated geographical area to market and sell as 'Lakadong Turmeric' is illegal.

Reports of counterfeit Lakadong turmeric have surfaced as demand grows in national and international markets. The agriculture department has documented cases of turmeric grown outside Meghalaya being falsely branded as the premium Lakadong variety.

Kumar explained that such malpractices create customer confusion and tarnish the image, quality and unique characteristics of Lakadong Turmeric, leading to financial losses for our farmers.

The GI certification limits exclusive usage rights to registered proprietors and authorised users, as defined in the Geographical Indications of Goods Act, 1999. Violators face legal action under sections 38, 39, and 40 of the act.

The traditional cultivation area's protection aims to preserve authentic production methods while securing the livelihoods of local farmers who maintain the turmeric's distinctive qualities.