The East Khasi Hills District administration has launched a major initiative to clear encroachments along National Highway 40 and restrict heavy vehicle movement on rural roads, addressing growing safety concerns in the region.

Deputy Commissioner's office issued a stern warning to property owners, directing immediate removal of all temporary structures encroaching on the right of way. The administration cautioned that any land transactions along the highway would be at the buyers' and sellers' risk.

Village headmen have been instructed to withhold land documentation unless property owners obtain No Objection Certificates from the Public Works Department for plots adjacent to the highway.

In a separate order, District Magistrate RM Kurbah banned vehicles carrying loads exceeding 9 tonnes from using the Mawmaram-Nongthliew-Mawmih-Mawlyndep road. The decision follows reports of severe road damage and safety risks to villagers and pedestrians due to the narrow road width.

"Anybody who violates this will face prosecution under Section 188 of the BNSS," the order stated. The order takes immediate effect and will remain enforced until further notice.