The Government of Meghalaya has enacted stringent amendments to its migrant worker regulations. This development follows widespread protests led by the Khasi Students' Union, which have highlighted the perceived threats posed by unregistered migrant workers.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has approved the Meghalaya Identification, Registration [Safety & Security] of Migrant Workers {Amendment} Bill, 2024. The new law introduces a rigorous regulatory framework designed to tighten oversight and ensure compliance. Key features of the amendment include a revamped permit issuance system and the appointment of "Inspectors" and "Registering Officers" tasked with monitoring and verifying the status of migrant workers.

Under the revised regulations, employers must undergo a vetting process before hiring migrant labor. The Act also imposes substantial penalties for non-compliance, with fines now ranging from a minimum of Rs 5,000 to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh, a significant increase from the previous cap of Rs 500. Repeat offenders could face imprisonment for up to three months.

Additionally, the amendments aim to safeguard migrant workers by implementing measures to prevent their exploitation and abuse. This comes in response to recent incidents, such as the assault of a technician from Delhi who was in Meghalaya for the Durand Cup 2024 preparations. The government hopes these changes will enhance security and protect both local and migrant workers who contribute to the state's economy.