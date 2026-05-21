Meghalaya creates 3.6 lakh livelihood opportunities in five years: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 21 said the state has created more than 3.6 lakh livelihood opportunities between FY19 and FY25 through investments in skill development, entrepreneurship and market linkages.

Addressing the “Skillerate 2026” programme in Tura, Sangma said Meghalaya’s biggest strength is its youth and stressed the need to create sustainable livelihood opportunities through skill development and entrepreneurship support.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed start-up tools and work orders worth over Rs 16.59 crore. A total of 34 work orders under the Skills Meghalaya and Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya (SHCDM) initiative were issued for training 4,830 people.

Start-up tools valued at Rs 44.72 lakh were distributed to 798 beneficiaries across multiple trades and livelihood sectors, including plumbing, automobile servicing, gardening, farming systems, mobile phone repair and mushroom cultivation.

Sangma said training alone was not enough and emphasised that skilled youth must also have access to tools, handholding support, market linkages and opportunities.

He said the government recognised that many trained individuals could not begin independent work due to the lack of basic tools and equipment.

The Chief Minister said the initiative aimed not only at distributing toolkits but also at creating dignity, confidence and livelihood opportunities for young people.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s economic growth, Sangma said the state is now being recognised as one of India’s fastest-growing economies and stressed that development must remain inclusive.

He also announced that the government aims to train 30,000 candidates during FY27 while focusing on improving placement outcomes and future-ready skills.

Labour, Employment and Skill Development Minister Methodius Dkhar, who attended the programme as guest of honour, said skill development serves as a bridge between an individual’s potential and purpose in life.