Meghalaya cricket association announces names for women's team

The Meghalaya Cricket Association has unveiled a 25-member shortlist for its senior women's cricket team, which will participate in the BCCI domestic tournaments for the 2025-26 season. This announcement comes as a significant step towards enhancing women's cricket in the state, reflecting the growing interest and talent pool in the region.

The selection committee based their choices on the players' performances in recent trial matches, as well as their achievements during the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.

The shortlisted players will undergo further evaluation in a final set of selection and preparatory camps scheduled for early September.

In the meantime, players have been advised to continue their training independently to maintain their form and fitness.

The upcoming women's cricket season is set to commence with the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, beginning on 8 October. This will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Trophy, which starts on 6 February. Both tournaments provide a platform for players to demonstrate their prowess at a national level. These events are not only opportunities for individual glory but also a chance to elevate the profile of women's cricket in Meghalaya.

The shortlisted players include Luiza Tamang, Daiaka E Warjri, Suruti Kumari Ray, Ankita Sharma, among others.