The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has finalised plans to establish a new cricket ground in Mukhla, West Jaintia Hills District. On January 4, a tripartite lease agreement was signed between Mukhla Dorbar Pyllun, the West Jaintia Hills District Cricket Association (WJHDCA), and MCA for a 5.93-acre land parcel.

This development aligns with MCA’s efforts to expand cricket infrastructure and nurture local talent across Meghalaya’s districts, particularly in rural areas.

The land acquisition was facilitated by WJHDCA with the backing of local MLA Wailad Shylla, a strong advocate for cricket in the region, and the cooperation of Mukhla Dorbar Pyllun. The agreement was signed in the presence of key stakeholders, including Eddystone Shylla, President of WJHDCA; Wailad Shylla, MLA; and MCA officials Naba Bhattacharjee (President), Rayonald Kharkamni (Vice President), Dhrubajyoti Thakuria (Treasurer), and Weibor Sohlang (Secretary). Representatives of Mukhla Dorbar Pyllun, including President Hamran Shylla and General Secretary Hachwa Suna, also attended the ceremony.

MCA President Naba Bhattacharjee expressed gratitude to Mukhla Dorbar Pyllun for their cooperation and lauded the land's prime location, which is easily accessible from the highway.

The site inspection prior to the agreement confirmed the suitability of the land for a standard cricket ground. The area will soon feature all required facilities to support cricket development, complementing an adjacent football stadium already under construction.